Chris

Day 5 of 30 day challenge!

Chris
Chris
  • Save
Day 5 of 30 day challenge! ux ui hero section figma 30daychallenge website design web design
Download color palette

Rules:
Using the Unsplash Figma plugin, get the first random image and design a landing page from it.
Finish the design within an hour.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Chris
Chris

More by Chris

View profile
    • Like