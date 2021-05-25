Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Cryptocurrency Dashboard UI Concept

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Cryptocurrency Dashboard UI Concept finance userpanel user dashboard dashboardui webapp app application widnows app analytics interface uiux admin ui admin panel crypto exchange cryptocurrency crypto dashboard cryptoui bitcoin crypto dashboard
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a dashboard UI for Crypto Currency. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

Credits: Graph inspiration from amazing shot by Den Klenkov
Redwhale
Redwhale
