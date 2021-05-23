Julia Gnatkivskay

Anomaly, cosmetics brand

Julia Gnatkivskay
Julia Gnatkivskay
Anomaly, cosmetics brand illustrator flat minimal typography branding logo design
Creation of identity for the Eco-cosmetics brand Anomaly. the main task was to convey the feeling of freshness after the rain, so the color combinations are mainly blue shades. And in the design of the logo, I wanted to convey environmental friendliness (flower) with an anomaly (lightning)

Posted on May 23, 2021
Julia Gnatkivskay
Julia Gnatkivskay

