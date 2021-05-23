Andrea Fitzgerald

Emmanuel Foundation - UX DESIGN

Emmanuel Foundation - UX DESIGN prototyping website research
Complete UX process completed in 7 weeks for Not-For-Profit, Emmanuel Foundation Edmonton. Process included, Kick-off, Design Brief, Research (Primary - Interviews / Secondary - Analysis), Information Architecture Revision, Lean Canvas(es), Product Sketching, Visual Design Concepts & Revisions, Prototyping, Testing & Final Product.

Posted on May 23, 2021
