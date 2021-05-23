Bauhaus poster

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Simple geometries, simplified components and a special regard for color — 12 iconic chairs of the 20th century created by the Bauhaus designers. Pay attention to the dates on each poster, because the design was made for centuries, because most of these chairs are still relevant today. The project is made in black and white colors to convey the essence, not beauty, made according to the principles of the Bauhaus school. “Each object must fully meet its goal, that is, fulfill its practical functions, be convenient, cheap and beautiful” — this is the message that lies in the entire project.