Ivana Mundja

Celtic 4 leaf clover logo design

Ivana Mundja
Ivana Mundja
  • Save
Celtic 4 leaf clover logo design interlaced norse mythology mithology irish branding logo design intertwined norse traditional art logotype knotwork celtic knots celtic knot
Download color palette

This Celtic logo design reminds me of 4 leaf clover which contains some heart shapes in each of the leaves. In upper right corner you can see how it would look like on the office mockup. In lower right corner there are two more design variations.

You can order a custom Celtic-themed logo design, I am available for freelance projects.

✉️ ivana.mundja@gmail.com

Ivana Mundja
Ivana Mundja

More by Ivana Mundja

View profile
    • Like