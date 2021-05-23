Carolina

Cleta | UX/UI Design uxui uxdesign uidesign figma design cycling app cycling ui mobile
Say hi to Cleta! A mobile app for cyclist people. You can now enjoy your ride by taking a public bike or just using yours, set the best route for you, save your favorites places and much more!

Check full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119009255/Cleta-Diseno-UXUI

If you can follow my work and rate it on Behance I'd really appreciate it :)

Posted on May 23, 2021
