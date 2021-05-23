Simon Sotelo

Morena Bonita Enamel Pin

Morena Bonita Enamel Pin latinamerica mexico latina latino latinx branding bonita spanish enamel pin enamel logo vector illustrator illustration design portland
I made this pin for my sister's birthday to celebrate her beautiful brown skin. They are available through my Etsy store.

https://www.etsy.com/listing/974391496/morena-bonita-sun-enamel-pin-1-inch

