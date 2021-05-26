Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
New design Deux par Deux web site / eCommerce magento 2

New design Deux par Deux web site / eCommerce magento 2 stores minimalistic minimal magento2 magento2ecommerce girls children kid kids clothing company clothing brand ui web ux shop store fashion design fashion brand fashion ecommerce
A little piece of a large project. Redesign of the Deuxpardeux site. Shopping will be easier, we promise.

Deux par Deux is a great clothing brand for kids. Created in 1986, and now they keep pace with the times.

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions, and associated services for businesses and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers the best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

Check us out at basov.design

You can also follow us on Behance / Instagram / Facebook

