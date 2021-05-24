Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design

Mobile design for Orgill.com website

Basov: UI/UX Design
Basov Design
Basov: UI/UX Design for Basov Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobile design for Orgill.com website distribution b2b website b2b sales b2b hardlines usa usability testing usability ecommerce web store shop ui mobile design mobile app design mobile ui mobile app mobile
Download color palette

You can look full case on Behance

Is the world’s largest independent hardlines distributor with annual sales of $2.5 billion.
Sector: Worldwide Distribution, Retail Services, Shopping

In this case study you can see a glimpse of the work we have done designing the whole branding and experience for Orgill. The project Included the core branding elements, UI/UX design, photo direction.

-

We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions and associated services for business and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

Check us out at basov.design

You can also follow us on Behance / Instagram / Facebook

Orgill basovdesign
Rebound of
Website Orgill.com. Design product page
By Basov Design
Basov Design
Basov Design
Made with love. Got a project? Just say hi👋
Hire Us

More by Basov Design

View profile
    • Like