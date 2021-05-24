Mobile design for Orgill.com website

Trending designs to inspire you
You can look full case on Behance
Is the world’s largest independent hardlines distributor with annual sales of $2.5 billion.
Sector: Worldwide Distribution, Retail Services, Shopping
In this case study you can see a glimpse of the work we have done designing the whole branding and experience for Orgill. The project Included the core branding elements, UI/UX design, photo direction.
-
We are Basov Design
We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions and associated services for business and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.
Check us out at basov.design
