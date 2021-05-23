Wulpers

Project case - LegalTech management system

In this case, we created a modulated system to personalized each legal area management.

The results in the user testing stage:
* 94% of user's acceptance of the new version.
* +80% of positive comments on the new version.
* 100% Missclicks resolved.
* 12seg. as Avg. time to resolve mainly tasks.
* 100% of Happy paths get done.
* 08 Breakpoints resolved from the original version.
* 60% of fluxes and views reduction.

In other words, a validated project ready to invest money, time, and effort in coding cause will worth it.
Ready to scale and be analyzed constantly in usability terms.

Posted on May 23, 2021
