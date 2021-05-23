Valeriy Spornykov

The BioCos product page interaction design

The BioCos product page interaction design animation 3d design 3d web ux ui interface interaction design app
Dear friends,
Let me introduce to you my latest work - The benefits page for the bio cosmetic brand. Design made with 3D animation and dynamic interactions.

Biocosmetics are those products for skincare made from natural ingredients and plant origin. In addition, these come from organic and biological crops.

Tools used: Cinema 4D, Octane Render, After Effects, Figma, Photoshop

Posted on May 23, 2021
Creative Director, Digital Creator
