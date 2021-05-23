Daniel Buchl

Spánek kojenců e-book title cover

Daniel Buchl
Daniel Buchl
  • Save
Spánek kojenců e-book title cover bedroom bedtime e-books book e-book ebook design ebook cover ebook infant baby stars moon sleep tablet ipad title design title branding design czech
Download color palette

I made this e-book title cover for Spánek kojenců (Infant sleep).
www.buchl.cz

Daniel Buchl
Daniel Buchl

More by Daniel Buchl

View profile
    • Like