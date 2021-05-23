Wulpers

Case study - How users prefers mobile dropdowns?

A simple study based on user testing in 26 mobile projects. The results: Most users prefers to swipe up modals than dropdown selection in these cases for multiple usabilities reasons.

Posted on May 23, 2021
