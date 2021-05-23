Ølga Vorobei

CROCS #FingYourFun / Green Version

Ølga Vorobei
Ølga Vorobei
CROCS #FingYourFun / Green Version ios app ios ux app minimal figma ui design concept
I really love CROCS shoes, so I decided to create a concept for a small application. This is a reworking of an old concept.
Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118223823/CROCS-Fing-your-Fun
Figma Community:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/980582936291915887/CROCS-%23FingYourFun

Posted on May 23, 2021
Ølga Vorobei
Ølga Vorobei
