Daily UI 004

This time we got to design a calculator, just that! could it be for many uses or cases but i decided to work on something that many of us are used to. This is de MacOS calculator and thought that it would be interesting to see what features it could be added or what UI concepts could be enhanced. In this cases just added a switch to easily go from basic to scientific which i found very handy considering that today we need to go throug some options in order to modify calculator versions. Other changes example is to focus and separate numbers and calculate buttons not only by color but also using different type weights (for daltonic users). Hope you find this interesting and please add and share any feedback you can give.