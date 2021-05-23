Bripin

Day 26 of #30daysofwebdesign

Day 26 of #30daysofwebdesign web designer web design website ux web deisgn design webdesign web ui
Home Security - Feel safe 365 👮🏻‍♀️🔐🚨.

Idea by IdeasAI: A home security system for renters, allowing them to lock and unlock door on their own and record video.

Did I meet the goal? Let me know 👉🏼

Posted on May 23, 2021
