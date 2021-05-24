Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Buy now: https://themeforest.net/item/responsive-website-template-law-firm-one-page/19374539
100% responsive with clean commented HTML5 / CSS3 Code.
Law Firm is a personal HTML template with responsive code that can be used for Law Firm website or for a personal website. The template is designed and coded in form considering user-friendly features for all sections. We have also thought outside the box and included different sections that you need for your website. Practise Areas, News Letter option, Social media icons, Blog, Map button, Best wishes or testimonial section, Facts and the Form are the key sections on the page. Suitable for Sports, Party, Law Firm, Avvo Lawyers, Portfolio, Wellness, Personal, Wedding websites.
Mobile and user-friendly features for all features.
Flexible and highly customizable
Responsive Layout
Great help documentation
Easy to change the main color
Professional Support
SEO semantic markup
Ajaxed Contact form
One page responsive template suitable for all.
Features at a Glance:
100% Responsive HTML
Colorful design
Minimal design
One page Template
Sticky Menu with slide-in effect
Sticky Menu with social media icons
Call to action in Menu
Rotating Hero Slider for multiple images
About Lawyer section
About business section
Social Media Icons
Team profile thumb
Testimonials
Services/Practice Areas
Blog Section
Google Map options
Working Contact Form
Social Icons included
Bootstrap 3.3
Valid HTML/CSS3