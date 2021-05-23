Siva Kumar

Online learning platform

Siva Kumar
Siva Kumar
  • Save
Online learning platform ui ux glassmorphism ux ui designs e-learning trendy design 2021 trend webdesign website online education online school online teaching online learning online app online course learning learning platform design ui designer ui design
Download color palette

Hey Guys!
This is an exploration work for an Online learning platform. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome

Have a project idea? Let's talk, I'm available for new projects!
Email - uxdesigner39@gmail.com

Follow Me On:
Linked In | Instagram

Siva Kumar
Siva Kumar

More by Siva Kumar

View profile
    • Like