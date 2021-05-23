mekkie

Weekly Warm-Up | Negative Space Logo

Weekly Warm-Up | Negative Space Logo logo design book lover book logo negative space logo negative space marketing design ebook saas logo vector branding weekly warm-up illustration typogaphy book design ebook design
I absolutely love clever use of negative space, so when I was making a logo for my ebook business, of COURSE I was going to try to find a way to incorporate that.

The d and the b are supposed to be like bookends to what my friends have come to affectionately call the "ghost book"

P.S. Want an ebook? Check out our website at https://leadbound.studio

Design a logo using negative space
