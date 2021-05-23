Angelica Dovnar 🌿

Curly hair cosmetics branding & packaging

Angelica Dovnar 🌿
Angelica Dovnar 🌿
  • Save
Curly hair cosmetics branding & packaging identity 3d cosmetics package design branding
Download color palette

My recent concept project for curly hair cosmetics ✨
Click on the link to see full case https://www.behance.net/gallery/120063419/Curly-hair-cosmetics-branding

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Angelica Dovnar 🌿
Angelica Dovnar 🌿

More by Angelica Dovnar 🌿

View profile
    • Like