UI vs UX vs CX 🤔

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Well, if you are just stepping into the field of design then you must have come across these 3 terms UI, UX and CX. These 3 terms might sound a bit confusing so here is a simple definition for them.
Firstly, as shown in the image UI is a part of UX which is a part of CX.
User Interface is the visual interface with which a user interacts with a product.
User Experience is the experience of the user's journey while interacting with a product.
Customer Experience is the overall experience of a company's engagement with its customers.
For more: https://www.instagram.com/designxstream/
#ui #ux #cx #userinterface #userexperience #customerexperience #uiux #uxdesign #uidesign #uibites #uxbites #cxbites #designbites #designbytes #designtips