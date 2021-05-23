Design Xstream

UI vs UX vs CX 🤔

Well, if you are just stepping into the field of design then you must have come across these 3 terms UI, UX and CX. These 3 terms might sound a bit confusing so here is a simple definition for them.

Firstly, as shown in the image UI is a part of UX which is a part of CX.

User Interface is the visual interface with which a user interacts with a product.

User Experience is the experience of the user's journey while interacting with a product.

Customer Experience is the overall experience of a company's engagement with its customers.

For more: https://www.instagram.com/designxstream/

Posted on May 23, 2021
