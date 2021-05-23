Sasan Sorousheh

Cloud Gaming

cloud gaming user panel dashboard game entertainment
One of the most attractive design categories for me is game and entertainment. This time I tried to design an example user panel of Cloud Gaming collection.
What is your favorite game? I will definitely play FIFA

