Veterinarian's Patients User Flow

Hello Dribbble Family!
While visiting a Veterinarian the patients face issues while booking an appointment. Studying the user behavior I came up with an application where you can pre-book or call or schedule or invite a doctor to your home for a check-up of your pet. Even if you cancel your appointment it will get stored in your wallet. This application will ease the patient's behavior even while a book or any gestures.
Please have look and share your feedback and review.
Press "L" if you like it.
Stay tuned for more shots and keep dribbbling.