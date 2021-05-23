Veterinarian's Patients User Flow

Hello Dribbble Family!

While visiting a Veterinarian the patients face issues while booking an appointment. Studying the user behavior I came up with an application where you can pre-book or call or schedule or invite a doctor to your home for a check-up of your pet. Even if you cancel your appointment it will get stored in your wallet. This application will ease the patient's behavior even while a book or any gestures.

