WIP: Minimal Composition

WIP: Minimal Composition frosty glass minimalistic minimal 3d composition 3d artist composition interior architecture modaglas texture 3d modeling 3d interior redshift cinema 4d
Part of the project that I’m working on.
It’s a difficult decision for me to post this because it’s not perfect and if you’re a designer struggling with perfectionism, you know exactly what I’m talking about but as controversial as it may sound, perfectionism is a huge problem in the way of actually being a great designer.

A Motion Designer interested in the psychology of design
