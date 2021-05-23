Vidur Sachdeva ✌

Dashboard UI

Vidur Sachdeva ✌
Vidur Sachdeva ✌
  • Save
Dashboard UI daily ui admin dashboard admin design dashboard design website comments typography share logo likes flat ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello Everyone 🔥 ❤️
I was really excited to create this Dashboard concept. Hope you enjoyed it!!

Don't hesitate to express your thoughts.

Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome and don't forget to press "L"😊

Vidur Sachdeva ✌
Vidur Sachdeva ✌

More by Vidur Sachdeva ✌

View profile
    • Like