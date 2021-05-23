Kylinn Rich

Cupcakes and Cashmere - Blog Website Template

Kylinn Rich
Kylinn Rich
Hire Me
  • Save
Cupcakes and Cashmere - Blog Website Template bright modern webdesign website webflow blog template blog minimal branding web typeface web design
Download color palette

A design I've been working on for an up and coming template! 👀

Will be released June 1st - follow along over on Instagram or Pinterest

Now booking projects starting as early as July! Email me 👉🏼 kylinn.rich@gmail.com

Kylinn Rich
Kylinn Rich
Website Designer, Founder and Head of Design
Hire Me

More by Kylinn Rich

View profile
    • Like