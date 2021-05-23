Turan Kent

Forward Box Letter F Logo

Forward Box Letter F Logo identity gaming gamer frame fix financial finances fast fancy f logo f letter f expert entertainment consulting consultant circle business brand box
Letter F: A orange and black diamond shape logo with the letter F cut into the shape. The logo is slanted to the right with a "motion blur" line off to the left, creating the impression of motion.

