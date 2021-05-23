Vincent Brooks
Setproduct

Calendar Planner / Date Picker - UI kit

Calendar Planner / Date Picker - UI kit dashboard calendar app event timeline teamwork schedule planner productivity desktop calendar date picker datepicker design system to do task ux ui kit app ui design
Rome UI kit: Figma dashboard templates

250+ components & 30 templates for desktop & mobile apps

Customizable & Adjustable dashboard library crafted in Figma. Equipped with ready-to-use app layouts. You can modify them or use as it is to save time and human resources. Try Rome UI kit – a well-organized library to help you design faster and learn Figma by exploring and studying our asset.

10 popular categories: Analytics, Calendar, Crypto, Ecommerce, Inputs, Kanban, Messenger, Sales, Search, Tables. More to come...

