blue in a box

blue in a box weird afraid help overwhelmed feelings boxed up night terror korean characterdesign illustration shozda fear alone stuck melancholy mental health mental illness depression sad feeling blue
  1. blue-in-a-box.png
  2. blue-in-a-box-close.png

For those of us feeling a little blue. You aren't alone.

May Peace Be The Journey
