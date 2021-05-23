Hitesh Baldwa

Hitesh Baldwa
Hitesh Baldwa
Navigation Bar concept animation uiux tabbar navigation bar aftereffects ux ui figma design
Hey Dribbblers,

I would like to share a Navigation Bar concept that I experimented.

Thanks for watching! I hope you guys like it!

Press "L" to show some love!

Website Link:- www.hiteshbaldwa.com
Instagram:- designsbyhitesh
Linkedin:- Hitesh Baldwa

Posted on May 23, 2021
Hitesh Baldwa
Hitesh Baldwa

