LifeSaverMedical - Dr App

Hi friends!

Take a look at the design concept for the Life saver medical mobile app - Doctor. Doctor receives request from the patients, once he accepts the request directly start monitoring the patient through video calling and help the patient, also submit the report before patient reaches the hospital.

Once patient reache the hospital it will be helpful and time saving, directly start the treatements for the patient.

