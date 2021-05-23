Joana Vieira // CrayCrayOwl

LennyBike

Joana Vieira // CrayCrayOwl
Joana Vieira // CrayCrayOwl
  • Save
LennyBike bicycle bike visual language logo branding brand identity
Download color palette

Logo for LennyBike, a free-float bicycle rental solution.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Joana Vieira // CrayCrayOwl
Joana Vieira // CrayCrayOwl

More by Joana Vieira // CrayCrayOwl

View profile
    • Like