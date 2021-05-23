Reza Alfarid

LAW SCALE

Reza Alfarid
Reza Alfarid
  • Save
LAW SCALE legal minimalist minimalist logo illustration logodesign rezaalfarid204 design logo graphic design balance scale law
Download color palette

law scale logo design

Reza Alfarid
Reza Alfarid

More by Reza Alfarid

View profile
    • Like