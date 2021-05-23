Pujan Chowdhury

Ocean logo design-modern logo-flat logo-logo folio

Ocean logo design-modern logo-flat logo-logo folio logo font logogrid logotype logo trends 2021 logo folio 2021 juice logo travel logo sunset logo design branding minimal modern logo design logo maker flat logo logo design service
Concept:- Ocean+Juice
thankyou for visiting my profile
Pujan here, Experienced, passionate graphic designer specializing in LOGOS, ICONS,
STATIONERY, and BRANDING.
Nature and Life always inspire me and love digital technologies, that's makes me a
techno-creative artist.
Perfection, Modern and concept based Logo Design is one of my top priorities. I am in the business of giving your brand a hyper boost, not just a logo.
Available for new project.

