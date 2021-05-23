Christina Castellana

Mermaid for Mermay

Mermaid for Mermay pirate booty pirate ship pirates mermay2021 mermay mermaid illustration art fun art illustration
I drew this in Procreate to celebrate MerMay. The narrative is based on how you interpret the scene - did the mermaid accidentally find pirate booty, or was she responsible for their demise?

