Abhishek Thakur

Tazman Landing Page

Abhishek Thakur
Abhishek Thakur
  • Save
Tazman Landing Page xd web design website design landingpage design webdesign uidesign ui
Download color palette

A landing page designed for a market place application for players, Coaches and Clubs to Hire and Get Hired for different Sports.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
Abhishek Thakur
Abhishek Thakur

More by Abhishek Thakur

View profile
    • Like