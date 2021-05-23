Thomas Jerrykson

Cyberpunk stickers

Thomas Jerrykson
Thomas Jerrykson
  • Save
Cyberpunk stickers telegram telegramstickers stickers cuberpunk characterdesign cartoon cartoon illustration cartoon character character flat illustration illustration flat vector
Download color palette

A part of sticker pack I've made inspired by Cyberpunk 2077. Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120046093/Cyberpunk-2077-stickers

Thomas Jerrykson
Thomas Jerrykson

More by Thomas Jerrykson

View profile
    • Like