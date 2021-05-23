Sanjana Shashi

Flamiingoes | Brand Identity Design

Flamiingoes | Brand Identity Design brand identity logo design logo flamingo logo flamingo icon branding ux ui user interface user experience illustration ui design design graphics
Brand Identity Design for a Social Media Marketing company called 'Flamiingoes'.
See the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118750749/Flamiingoes-Brand-Identity-Design

