Tazman (Sports Market Place)

Hi,
Welcome to Sports Marketplace Application. I've designed this application for client. This application has 3 type of users which are follwoing
1. Sports Club Owner (Which wil rent it's place to play, also provide coaches)
2. Coaches (Who will train players for different sports)
3. Player (Who will rent a place to play, or a coach to learn particular about sport game)

Posted on May 23, 2021
