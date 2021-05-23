Ivana Mundja

Celtic Logo Design on mockups

Celtic Logo Design on mockups intertwined logos vector branding traditional art logo design logotype pagan norse mithology knots knotwork celtic knot celtic
A circular white Celtic knotwork logo design on yellow background, shown on pillow and a tote bag mockup. Let me know your thoughts about this design.

Contact me if you need a logo design in Celtic style.

✉️ ivana.mundja@gmail.com

