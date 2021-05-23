Collegen Pop by Within

Within is a complete health and wellness brand with a vision to build products encouraging people's complete well-being. The belief that the foundation to every wellness problem is lack of nutrition, they are building nutritional products catering to those wellness problems.

Collagen Pop is a power-packed collagen supplement in the form of effervescent tablets, which detoxes and rejuvenates the skin to keep that youthful glow of yours from Within.

This project conveys the product's packaging and branding, keeping in mind both the brand's mood and its quality. The idea was to make a premium-looking packaging that delivers cheerful and energetic vibes and not to make the product look like a dull, common medicinal supplement. The branding is based around happiness and well being conveyed through vibrant colours that go well with the brand colours.

