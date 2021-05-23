Collegen Pop by Within

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Within is a complete health and wellness brand with a vision to build products encouraging people's complete well-being. The belief that the foundation to every wellness problem is lack of nutrition, they are building nutritional products catering to those wellness problems.
Collagen Pop is a power-packed collagen supplement in the form of effervescent tablets, which detoxes and rejuvenates the skin to keep that youthful glow of yours from Within.
This project conveys the product's packaging and branding, keeping in mind both the brand's mood and its quality. The idea was to make a premium-looking packaging that delivers cheerful and energetic vibes and not to make the product look like a dull, common medicinal supplement. The branding is based around happiness and well being conveyed through vibrant colours that go well with the brand colours.
See full project on Behance