Daily UI 003

In this case i got to make a landing page and decided to use a work that I've been on the last weeks (you can check the full identity guidelines on behance.net/EstudioGamu). Full understanding of the user needs when they look for this kind of service throughout the internet is the key to produce simple, and easy to understand landing pages, considering a big and clear headline refering right to the action that the user is trying to accomplish. Hope you find this practice good and i would love to read any feedback you could have!