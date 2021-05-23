Hasudeen Ahamed Rikas

Facebook - UI Redesign

Hasudeen Ahamed Rikas
Hasudeen Ahamed Rikas
  • Save
Facebook - UI Redesign uielements graphic adobeillustator adobexd userexperiencedesign userexperience userinterface uiux ui facebook
Download color palette

the design recreated based on the facebook 2008 home page. for an practical purpose. the main theme of the design is to reduce the unwanted elements that less needed for the end users and create wonderful user experience

Hasudeen Ahamed Rikas
Hasudeen Ahamed Rikas

More by Hasudeen Ahamed Rikas

View profile
    • Like