Blush

Balanced Design with The Movement

Blush
Blush
  • Save
Balanced Design with The Movement system free freebies illustrator ui illustrations／ui illustration design ux illustrations illustration
Download color palette

✨A balanced design is what you get when you use
‘The Movement', a free illustration collection! ‘The Movement’ is full of fun doodles you need to create beautiful designs with perfect balance

🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.

Illustrations: The Movement by Jorge Margarido
🌈Like it? Hit “L”
Free Illustrations | Instagram | Twitter

Blush
Blush
Tell your story with illustrations!

More by Blush

View profile
    • Like