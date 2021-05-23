Abhinav Khare

Book Store App- Work In Progress

Abhinav Khare
Abhinav Khare
  • Save
Book Store App- Work In Progress minimal mockup concept dailyuichallenge daily ui adobe adobe xd mobile app green user interface app design ios ui designer book store book app ux design ui design ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
I'm currently working on a book store app so here's a snippet of it.
Feel free to like and comment! Thanks! :)

Abhinav Khare
Abhinav Khare

More by Abhinav Khare

View profile
    • Like