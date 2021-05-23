Rolans Kims

NORD poster design

Rolans Kims
Rolans Kims
Hire Me
  • Save
NORD poster design layout exploration layout design layoutdesign layouts layout brand design branding identity designer identity branding identity design identitydesign identity poster
NORD poster design layout exploration layout design layoutdesign layouts layout brand design branding identity designer identity branding identity design identitydesign identity poster
Download color palette
  1. lsa_9_dr.jpg
  2. lsa_10_dr.jpg

Poster design made as a part of NORD brand identity.

Rolans Kims
Rolans Kims
Brand Identity Design
Hire Me

More by Rolans Kims

View profile
    • Like