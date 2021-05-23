jamal jalali

Credit card

jamal jalali
jamal jalali
  • Save
Credit card xd dailyui2 dailyui credit card checkout credit card adobe xd adobexd ux ui uiux
Download color palette

Hello my designer Friends
This is a sample for credit card checkout
an example of dailyui2 I hope you to Like it.

View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
jamal jalali
jamal jalali

More by jamal jalali

View profile
    • Like