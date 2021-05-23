See Top Hand - Lettering for western rope company

Hello, Dribbblers!

Our hand drawn type for western rope company called, Top Hand Ropes. It's for a new in-store campaign urging people to try the ropes. We made an eye catching type treatment that reads, "See Top Hand first hand," with an arrow pointing up. They're hoping to make some signage that will point at the rope displays in-store!

https://www.tophandropes.com

