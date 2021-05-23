KiranKumar B

Penta O

KiranKumar B
KiranKumar B
  • Save
Penta O icon branding illustrator typography art minimal flat vector illustration design
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on May 23, 2021
KiranKumar B
KiranKumar B

More by KiranKumar B

View profile
    • Like